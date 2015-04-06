Tekhouse Mascot

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a work in progress mascot for a friend who owns his own information technology company. He specializes in enterprise level knowledge and capabilities but with personalized service for residential and small business clients. An avid outdoors man and tech enthusiast, I thought it would be a nice approach to use an illustrated face as the company persona - someone who was somewhat futuristic, approachable but focused on the inner workings of providing technology solutions.