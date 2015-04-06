Will Mejia
meltmedia

HonorHealth // Locations

Will Mejia
meltmedia
Will Mejia for meltmedia
Hire Us
  • Save
HonorHealth // Locations website healthcare hospital ui pins locations meltmedia
Download color palette

We designed custom UI for a lot of the elements in the CMS. Here's a closer look at some of the location tiles, map and pin iconography. We ended up adding more but here's just a few.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
meltmedia
meltmedia
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by meltmedia

View profile
    • Like