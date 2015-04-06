Mitko Yugovski
Zenp Agency

Hololense

Mitko Yugovski
Zenp Agency
Mitko Yugovski for Zenp Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Hololense gadget windows windows10 microsoft hololense clean design illustration prototype product wearable freebie
Download color palette

Because of my obsession at holograms ..
Yes it's not perfect but it is just several min work :)
I am really excited about the Idea for whole new frontier of UI and UX, can't wait to play with this toy :)

What about you guys ?

If you like it, you can Download it FOR FREE ! :)

Follow www.zenp.com on:

Twitter | Facebook

Till next shot ! ;)

Zenp Agency
Zenp Agency
Hire Us

More by Zenp Agency

View profile
    • Like