A Personal Logo

I'm finally getting around to creating a logo for my portfolio and blog. After a ton of sketches I finally fell into taking the first and last letters of my name and "wrapping" them around each other.
I honestly couldn't settle on a color scheme so I threw out two versions for folks to take a look at here.
Feedback and suggestions appreciated.