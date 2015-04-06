Adrian Phillips

A Personal Logo

I'm finally getting around to creating a logo for my portfolio and blog. After a ton of sketches I finally fell into taking the first and last letters of my name and "wrapping" them around each other.

I honestly couldn't settle on a color scheme so I threw out two versions for folks to take a look at here.

Feedback and suggestions appreciated.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
