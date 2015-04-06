Ollie Taylor 😎

African Lion

African Lion lion africa pattern warm illustration animal
Was inspired by a skillshare lesson about making geometrical animals.
I went off on a bit of a tangent again however and ended up with this.

Not supposed to be split like it is but I wanted to show both colour variations.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
I design and build stuff for your screen.
