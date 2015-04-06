Photorealistic Business Card Mockup Black & White

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Features:
- 7 PSD files
- Built only on professional photos
- Professional retouching
- Separated background and shadow
- High resolution 3780×2460 px, 240 dpi
- Ideal for the close-ups
- Business cards size 90×50 mm
- Easy editable via Smart Objects
- Organized layers
- 4 business cards effects (Foil, Paint, Emboss, Letterpress)
- 3 kinds of foil (Gold, Bronze, Silver)
- Paper textured background (Grey)
- Help file
- Design is not included
You can download it here:
https://bit.ly/2QAhmTG