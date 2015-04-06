Cole Townsend

Atomic Guide Logo

Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Hire Me
  • Save
Atomic Guide Logo logo atomic guide atomic design
Download color palette

@Dennis Gaebel is working on Atomic Guide, an atomic design style guide for web projects. After a few sketches and an afternoon, I came up with this little guy.

The yellow electron is off by a little bit, attaching a fixed one.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cole Townsend

View profile
    • Like