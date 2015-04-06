Alan Bucknam

Architectural study near the Tetons for the NPS

Architectural study near the Tetons for the NPS
One in a series of photos shot for the Historical American Building Survey of a homestead located in Grand Teton National Park. I'm doing more historical recordation like this lately, and would love to do even more!

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
