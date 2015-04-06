laura lamberti

Io Ci Sono

laura lamberti
laura lamberti
  • Save
Io Ci Sono book illustrations
Download color palette

Illustrated book published by "Saremo alberi" (Salerno).
Illustrations created in collaboration with Vincenzo Maiellaro (http://vincenzomaiellaro.com/).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
laura lamberti
laura lamberti

More by laura lamberti

View profile
    • Like