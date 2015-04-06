"Balls Over Brains" DIA / Mitch Paone Lecture Poster

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Poster for our CD Mitch Paone's lecture at the Loyola University Design Conference. "Balls Over Brains".
With Mitch's background jazz musician/composer he will be discussing the parallels in how great jazz and great design go hand in hand. Taking risks and pushing clients to their limits is the way to make great work.
If you are interested in attending here are the detail:
April 17th 2pm - 5pm
Loyola University of New Orleans,
Lecture Hall TBA
www.dia.tv