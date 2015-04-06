"Balls Over Brains" DIA / Mitch Paone Lecture Poster

DIA

Poster for our CD Mitch Paone's lecture at the Loyola University Design Conference. "Balls Over Brains".

With Mitch's background jazz musician/composer he will be discussing the parallels in how great jazz and great design go hand in hand. Taking risks and pushing clients to their limits is the way to make great work.

If you are interested in attending here are the detail:
April 17th 2pm - 5pm
Loyola University of New Orleans,
Lecture Hall TBA

www.dia.tv

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
