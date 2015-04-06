Shane J. Wiggins

UNL - Big Red Ski Club Crest

UNL - Big Red Ski Club Crest illustration vintage retro typography texture logo brand merchandise
Crest created for the University of Nebraska Ski & Snowboard Club.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
