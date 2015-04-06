Donny Truong

Styles & Weights

Donny Truong
Donny Truong
  • Save
Styles & Weights typography
Download color palette

Sneak peak from my forthcoming book: “Professional Web Typography.”

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Donny Truong
Donny Truong

More by Donny Truong

View profile
    • Like