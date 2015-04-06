Melodie Eve Pisciotti

Meredith Jenks Photography

Melodie Eve Pisciotti
Melodie Eve Pisciotti
  • Save
Meredith Jenks Photography melodiepisciotti typography handwritten script letterform calligraphy lettering type bright photography promotional card card
Download color palette

Here is the final design for Meredith's promotional cards.

1f2d658916c00a2ebd04dec69416f039
Rebound of
Meredith Jenks Photography
By Melodie Eve Pisciotti
Melodie Eve Pisciotti
Melodie Eve Pisciotti

More by Melodie Eve Pisciotti

View profile
    • Like