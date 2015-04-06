Derek Torsani

Baskets App Logo

Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani
  • Save
Baskets App Logo app logo icon
Download color palette

Logo concept for Baskets, a scheduling app focused on your free time, sanity, and well-being.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani

More by Derek Torsani

View profile
    • Like