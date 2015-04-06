Coffee Stickers

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a lot of these stickers just waiting to be handed out.
If you're going to Creative South this year come say hello and you'll get one of these for free. I'd love to chat for a bit.
Due to my time away for the conference I will not be posting five icons as usual this week. To address everything going on I recorded a live stream on Periscope this afternoon.
Watch the Live Stream Replay >>