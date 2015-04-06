David J Short

Your Heart Already Knows ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

David J Short
David J Short
  • Save
Your Heart Already Knows ::: Hand-Lettered Typography custom typography hand drawn typography hand lettering hand-lettered handletter handwritten illustrated type paper graffiti type typography lettering
Download color palette

Your Heart Already Knows—now only if my mind would catch up and get reals with the ideas—created on 12.11.14.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

David J Short
David J Short
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by David J Short

View profile
    • Like