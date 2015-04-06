David J Short

Le Chat Noir ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

Le Chat Noir ::: Hand-Lettered Typography custom typography hand drawn typography hand lettering hand-lettered handletter handwritten illustrated type paper graffiti type typography lettering
Le Chat Noir—oh those French black cats, so cool and c'est bon—created on 11.24.14.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

