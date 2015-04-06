David J Short

Space Available ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

Space Available ::: Hand-Lettered Typography
Space Available—just waiting for a developer...out there...somewhere...shooting star!—created on 11.8.14.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

