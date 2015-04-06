Mopac Icon Set

Monkee Boy

icons icon set map markers project traffic road construction drill jack hammer crane
Sampling of the icon set we designed for the Mopac site construction alerts. These are utilized within map markers and in corresponding accordions for each type of project alert.

