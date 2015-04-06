LGuerra

Color added

LGuerra
LGuerra
  • Save
Color added illustration line color art skull tentacle squid portland pnw
Download color palette
7849344c4a35ddd6a6de7ea57fcc126f
Rebound of
What is Dead May Never Die
By LGuerra
View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
LGuerra
LGuerra

More by LGuerra

View profile
    • Like