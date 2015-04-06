🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You’ve seen the process video of this little mark, and now it’s finally time to publicly release my latest side project: Leave No Mark. A brand focusing on climbers and conservation (more to come on that later). This is a project I’ve been working on for a few months and all the pieces are coming together.
A major thank you to all the people who have helped push me forward through this scary process.
Follow, retweet, hashtag, share, all those things - or, preferably, check out www.leavenomark.com to purchase a sticker for yourself or fellow climber.