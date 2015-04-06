You’ve seen the process video of this little mark, and now it’s finally time to publicly release my latest side project: Leave No Mark. A brand focusing on climbers and conservation (more to come on that later). This is a project I’ve been working on for a few months and all the pieces are coming together.

A major thank you to all the people who have helped push me forward through this scary process.

Follow, retweet, hashtag, share, all those things - or, preferably, check out www.leavenomark.com to purchase a sticker for yourself or fellow climber.