Robyn Baker
Beutler Ink

Data Viz for Non-Designers

Robyn Baker
Beutler Ink
Robyn Baker for Beutler Ink
Hire Us
  • Save
Data Viz for Non-Designers data infographic leaf chart
Download color palette

A few illustrations for a presentation about Data Visualization for Non-Designers. We'll throw this beast up on SlideShare soon. Stay tuned!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Beutler Ink
Beutler Ink
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Beutler Ink

View profile
    • Like