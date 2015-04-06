Mara Goes

Hailo Hub

Mara Goes
Mara Goes
  • Save
Hailo Hub tablet ui design taxi ipad hailo business web app responsive
Download color palette

This is Hailo Hub, a new product I've been designing for Hailo where Hotels and Restaurants can book taxis for their customers.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Mara Goes
Mara Goes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mara Goes

View profile
    • Like