Doodles met photoshop

Doodles met photoshop girls faces collage brown
I found, that I have made quite big amount of margin doodles without using them somewhere. So I put them together at random and finish the collage with photoshop. This is one of them.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/25111823/Doodles-met-photoshop-2

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
