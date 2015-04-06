Hugo Santos

Machinegun Sally

Machinegun Sally illustration vector vintage mugshot gangster portrait character design
Vintage Mugshots:
Machinegun Sally, a shoots first asks questions later kind of person

A collection of nine characters based on vintage mugshots found on the internet.
Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24354799/Vintage-Mugshots

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
