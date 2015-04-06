Ivana Strgar

ImPressed Juicery logo design

Young and new Start up produce, launch and sell Cold pressed Juices, Detox Packages as well as Green Smoothies and healthy snacks in Germany (Berlin). All ingredients is very healthy and most of the products are organic from local farmers.
Launch soon here http://www.impressed-juice.com/

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
