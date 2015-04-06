Nenad Mladenovic

Custom Line Icons

Nenad Mladenovic
Nenad Mladenovic
  • Save
Custom Line Icons icons custom icons line icons design responsive app interface
Download color palette

Custom line icons we carefully crafted for the "what we do" section of our new website.

You can check it out in action on Neopix.rs

—-

If you’re interested in teaming up with us, shoot us an email at hello@weareneopix.com

website | instagram

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Nenad Mladenovic
Nenad Mladenovic

More by Nenad Mladenovic

View profile
    • Like