Mopac App

Mopac App app ios android ui ux icons progress construction alerts map austin
App design for Austin construction project that features project updates, maps, images, and construction alerts for high traffic and lane closures.

Designed by @Nikki Clark and available for iOS and Android devices.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
