Hey Dribbblers!

I’ve always been a big fan of wallpapers. I love to update them regularly just to have something fresh to look at. Especially on my phone. A while ago I was editing an image when an idea struck me: “Why not share my wallpapers with everyone else?” Thus Vedo’s Wallpapers was born.

I usually get my images from The Stocks. They have a great collection of sites that provide high quality royalty free stock photos.

In case you don’t know how to get a wallpaper on your phone, it’s super simple: Go to vedoswallpapers.com, tap on a wallpaper you like and on the next screen tap and hold the image. A dialog box should show up prompting you to save the image.

I’ll add new wallpapers regularly. So if you want to keep up to date on new releases just follow me on Twitter!

