Clevery

Photorealistic Business Card Mockup // Black & White

Clevery
Clevery
  • Save
Photorealistic Business Card Mockup // Black & White mockup stationery identity logo branding white black letterpress emboss foil stamping texture
Download color palette

Features:
- 7 PSD files
- Built only on professional photos
- Professional retouching
- Separated background and shadow
- High resolution 3780×2460 px, 240 dpi
- Ideal for the close-ups
- Business cards size 90×50 mm
- Easy editable via Smart Objects
- Organized layers
- 4 business cards effects (Foil, Paint, Emboss, Letterpress)
- 3 kinds of foil (Gold, Bronze, Silver)
- Paper textured background (Grey)
- Help file
- Design is not included

You can download it here:
https://bit.ly/2QAhmTG

Clevery
Clevery

More by Clevery

View profile
    • Like