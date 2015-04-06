Haukur Pálsson

Science icons

Science icons icons science chemistry space electromagnetism saturn jupiter moon
A few selected icons representing fields of science. They, along with others, are intended as pattern-tiles for use in a corporate online identity.

Doing these was super fun and satisfying. Always clears your head, simplifying things.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
