Anthony Lane

Wundercub

Anthony Lane
Anthony Lane
  • Save
Wundercub logo design identity symbol bear
Download color palette

Super excited to show you this little symbol for Wundercub™. This is a little venture/project my wife and I are working on together. It's in the We're on the cusp of launching a Kickstarter so stay tuned…

Follow @wundercub on instagram and Facebook.com/wundercub for updates.

wundercub.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Anthony Lane
Anthony Lane

More by Anthony Lane

View profile
    • Like