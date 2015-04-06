3 Tri-Fold Mock up

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Today I’m proud to bring you guys my newest mock up, the Tri Fold Mock up includes 3 perspective angles which will add depth to your next presentation. PSD includes smart object for easy edits.
File Size: 9MB
Resolution: 4000×3000
Download: http://www.techandall.com/3-tri-fold-mockup/