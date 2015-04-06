Thomas Loizeau

Billybloc - Landing page
Landing page of our 2014 graduation project.
Full page : http://goo.gl/FESNlm

Billybloc is an educational game for 3-to-6 yo children. The toy box includes 12 decorated wooden cubes. The base communicates with the mobile app which combines the benefits of a digital experience and an educative one.

Project video available on vimeo (only in french for now, sorry guys) : https://vimeo.com/89900240

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
