Billybloc - Landing page

Landing page of our 2014 graduation project.

Full page : http://goo.gl/FESNlm

Billybloc is an educational game for 3-to-6 yo children. The toy box includes 12 decorated wooden cubes. The base communicates with the mobile app which combines the benefits of a digital experience and an educative one.

Project video available on vimeo (only in french for now, sorry guys) : https://vimeo.com/89900240