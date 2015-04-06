karthikeyan Ganesh

Cloud Toggle - GIF

karthikeyan Ganesh
karthikeyan Ganesh
Hire Me
  • Save
Cloud Toggle - GIF buttons icon iconography vector animation gif illustrator after effects ai ae toggle switch
Download color palette

First try at animating an icon :) Hope you guys like it :)

Thank you :)

karthikeyan Ganesh
karthikeyan Ganesh
engineer by mistake, artist by passion & a gamer since mario
Hire Me

More by karthikeyan Ganesh

View profile
    • Like