Creative South

Creative South
I recently decided to make the 11 hour drive this Wednesday to attend Creative South, a design conference in Columbus, Georgia. I'm making the trek completely solo and going on a whim in hope to meet new creatives and gain some inspiration.

You can check a smoother video with some tunes over on my Facebook page.

As always, in a brush.

Who else is going?

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
