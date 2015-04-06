Jeddah University

Simplicity is key, the calmness of the logo is what makes it loud and powerful. Being simple is the most effective way to get your message across due to the attention span of your audience. So being bold and to the point is what makes this logo relatable and capable of standing on its own. The two main elements within the logo both historical and educational. The clear drawing of the Jeddah gate is what makes it more fluid when linking it to the educational element of the book. That way the mission of the university is clear with one quick take of the logo. The usage of perfect lines and balance is to reflect accuracy and workmanship.

Full Project at behance http://on.be.net/1GcrwBh