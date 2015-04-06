EJ Hassenfratz

Totally Not a Retirement Plan

Totally Not a Retirement Plan cinema 4d lotto eyedesyn c4d motion graphics sketch and toon lottery ticket lottery line art
Another animated GIF I did for Transamerica's Vine channel.

https://vine.co/v/OLYIaPD5LHx

