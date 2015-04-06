Mike wrobel

Monster Arcade

Mike wrobel
Mike wrobel
  • Save
Monster Arcade 80s gaming retro monster
Download color palette

The Frankenstein's Monster having some fun at the arcade. I have absolutely no idea how i came up with this idea...

Full pic here: http://moshi-kun.tumblr.com/post/115616560186/the-frankensteins-monster-having-some-fun-at-the

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Mike wrobel
Mike wrobel

More by Mike wrobel

View profile
    • Like