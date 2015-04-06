Rachel Colananni

90s Girl Illustration

90s Girl Illustration 90s mash vhs overalls pizza braces peace choker necklace tamagotchi tye die 1990s
Having been a 90s kid, I was super excited to do this 90s inspired illustration! I totally had a tye die shirt with my name airbrushed on the front, I could never keep my tamagotchi alive, and I was convinced I would live in a mansion with my husband (Justin Timberlake, duh!) and have 5 kids.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
