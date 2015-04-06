Nikita Prokhorov

Humor

Humor ambigram lettering hand lettering type typography sketch
Just some doodling during a meeting. However, I'm not the original creator of this combination. Another fellow ambigrammist (Bastian Pinnenberg) created a great ambigram of these two words. It just happened to come to mind during a recent meeting...so I doodled it.

Bastian's version - https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasty_basty/3117159181/

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
