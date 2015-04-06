Dave Chenell

Audio UI Effect 001

Audio UI Effect 001
I've been working with lots of audio programs lately and many of the UI's are based on the original analog synths with endless seas of knobs and buttons. While this is cool and very powerful, I think manipulating audio could be more explored in a more organic way.

I think the act of applying effects visually to manipulate the waveform would be cool and give direct visual feedback to what you are actually doing to the sound. This will probably be the first of a series exploring what different effects would look like visually.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
