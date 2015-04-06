Kyle Wayne Benson

Peel

Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
  • Save
Peel lettering bananas summer wow! very fun holy cow
Download color palette

A branding draft for a frozen banana truck.

Feedback is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
Hi!!!

More by Kyle Wayne Benson

View profile
    • Like