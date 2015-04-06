Melissa Yeager

Wonderful Machine Pattern

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
  • Save
Wonderful Machine Pattern pattern icons branding identity pin camera coffee phone seamless
Download color palette

This pattern is without a doubt my favorite part of Wonderful Machine's new identity. After all, with such a comprehensive icon set, how could I not create an awesome pattern to go with it?! I'm sure this will make its way onto lots of marketing materials and stationery in the coming months, and I'll be sure to share :)

To see it in action, visit & explore the brand new wonderfulmachine.com!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like