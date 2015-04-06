Ivan Radovic

Zagreb central square clock

Zagreb central square clock
I hope I'll have persistence for this personal project of animations inspired by Zagreb city sights.
This is, hopefully, first one: Clock on Ban Jelačić Square :)

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
- Mostly motion.

