Nabil Kazerouni
Octopus

Presenting Ideas

Nabil Kazerouni
Octopus
Nabil Kazerouni for Octopus
Hire Us
  • Save
Presenting Ideas wireframe explanation color info ui website illustration infographic simple flat
Download color palette

We used this little illustration in a recent a client presentation.

Follow Octopus Creative on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OctopusCre8ive

Octopus
Octopus
Hire Us

More by Octopus

View profile
    • Like