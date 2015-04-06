Javi Pérez

Opineys icon

Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Hire Me
  • Save
Opineys icon opineys icon ios app opinion bubble chat
Download color palette

New project in the kitchen.

Stay tuned :)

-----

CONTEST: WIN a Dribbble invite

Celebrating 5K followers I want to give you 3 invites to join to this amazing community as players.

Just send me your portfolio to info@javiperez.net

Thanks for your support!

-----

EXTRA GIFT:

Download Nominazer FREE, (ONLY TODAY)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Javi Pérez

View profile
    • Like