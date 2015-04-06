Pete Clark

Hex tube

Pete Clark
Pete Clark
  • Save
Hex tube experimental light play lightloops composite abstract
Download color palette

For today's visual experiment I created a hexagonal tube from a sheet of A4 card and cut diagonal slits in it. I shone a bright light through the slits and photographed the tube from above. I then layered, processed and composited the shots in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Pete Clark
Pete Clark

More by Pete Clark

View profile
    • Like