Yamaha DX7

synth yamaha dx7 80s interface music
We can't think about the 80s without synths. This is my little tribute to the glorious Yamaha DX7, a synth with loads of famous presets. Do you remember The Cure's Kyoto Song? Yes! That's the one!

Built in Sketch with love :D

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
