About Wonderful Machine Membership

Melissa Yeager
Happy Monday, all! As part of Wonderful Machine's new branding, I created these icons for all the benefits that go along with being a WM member photographer.

To see these guys in action, visit & explore the brand new wonderfulmachine.com!

Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA

